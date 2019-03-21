City Council addresses Allentown State Hospital resolution
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - During its Wednesday night meeting, Allentown City Council approved several bills to improve city parks and rezoning bills to make room for a new Wawa, and also addressed a WFMZ news report about Allentown State Hospital.
Allentown City Council approved two bills Wednesday that will rezone parcels along Allentown's South Fourth Street for the construction on a Wawa convenience store. The votes were unanimous.
The store will be built at the southeast corner of South Fourth and Susquehanna streets, according to city documents. The store will feature eight-fueling stations and a nearly 5,600-square-foot retail business.
Developers indicated the project will break ground before the end of the year and construction will be completed in less than 12 months.
The legislative body also approved several bills to accept various grants to improve several city parks. This includes $250,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to develop a plan for the renovations of the Andre Reed Park for the pool, pool house and other related site improvements.
"The city is committed to improving our citizens' quality of life by improving recreational areas throughout the city," according to city documents.
In other news, President Roger MacLean addressed a Tuesday WFMZ News report about a potential resolution that would have protected the Allentown State Hospital from demolition. The resolution, proposed by Councilman Edward Zucal, did not appear on Wednesday's agenda.
The president admonished comments made in that report. MacLean said Wednesday night he was "neither a coward nor corrupt," and "took great exception" to the comments made by developer Nat Hyman in that report.
Specifically, Hyman said "if the city does not vote to preserve the buildings at best it's an act of cowardice, and at worst an act of corruption."
Zucal did not comment Wednesday night on the resolution or the report.
