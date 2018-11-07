City of Bethlehem gets its Christmas tree
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a sign of the season..Bethlehem now has its Christmas tree.
The huge tree took up the whole road on its way to Payrow Plaza Wednesday morning.
It came from a Bethlehem Township resident's front yard.
The official kick-off to Bethlehem's Christmas season is held every year on the day after Thanksgiving.
Christmas is less than 50 days away.
