Closely contested races to watch for Tuesday
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf told a crowd Sunday night, "If anyone were to tell you that this election on Tuesday was not the most important election in your life, they'd be lying to you, because it is."
Gov. Wolf knows the heat first-hand, because he'll be at the top of your ballot tomorrow, facing off against three other candidates, including former state senator, Republican Scott Wagner.
Wagner and Wolf are clearly the front-runners. But that's not all they have in common. Both candidates are from York County.
Wolf has kept a comfy lead in the polls as has Bob Casey. Senator Casey's a second-term Democrat from Scranton.
There are four candidates on the ballot vying for his position, but his top challenger this go-round is four-term U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta.
Despite that Casey has maintained a lead, the most recent poll from Franklin & Marshall College had 14 percent of registered voters remaining undecided on these candidates heading into the election.
Then, there's the big one between these three. The newly redrawn 7th Congressional District is a three-way race between Democrat Susan Wild, Republican Marty Nothstein, and Libertarian Tim Silfies.
Wild and Nothstein have traded quite a few ads back and forth, and Silfies has been hitting the campaign trail hard, going door-to-door.
The polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and you can vote until 8 p.m.
Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote.
