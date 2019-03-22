Lehigh Valley

Colorful cars line the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Mar 21, 2019

Mar 22, 2019

Colorful cars line the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Auto Show kicked off Thursday with colorful cars lining the floor.  

Specialists say they're seeing people flock toward brighter colored cars this season, both on the inside and outside of the vehicle.

WFMZ's Julia Rose has a look at the first day of the show.

