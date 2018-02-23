Community, gov't effort needed for affordable housing push

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Inside a DeSales University conference room the conversation was centered on change.

Diane Elliot is leading the 2018 Regional Housing Summit.

"Talk of affordable housing and to bring as many different sectors in the community together," Elliot explained.

Affordable housing or the lack thereof is not a new issue in the Lehigh Valley or across the country.

"Is there a silver bullet?" I asked community advocate Alan Jennings.

"What has to happen is society has to agree that we should intervene in the marketplace when it doesn't work," Jennings said.

Bethlehem does offer incentives for builders of new low income housing projects but admitted there hasn't been one in years.Allentown

relies on Community Block Grants to help.

But President Donald Trump's budget proposal includes slashing billions from the program.

However, a city wide comprehensive housing strategy is planned for 2020.

"The goal is to provide decent housing. It can be permanent so people don't have to be moving around all the time, as well as be affordable," said Angela Moyer.

Allentown's Ripple Church Pastors Angela Moyer and Ben Walter aren't waiting for the government to help.

They're part of an affordable housing plan that provides support and services that bolster residents' success and stability.

The plan is to buy older buildings, like funeral homes, and turn them into affordable housing.

"When people don't have to constantly worry about housing they're able to take care of other things in their life like getting a job or working on relationships," Walter added.

They're not alone in their grassroots quest for change.

Jaindl enterprises, which is making news with a new waterfront development, is also working on buying and refurbishing old Allentown homes specially for affordable housing.

“It's nice that apartments can come out of the ground in the Neighborhood Improvement Zone and you see this big flash development. At the end of the day it's more than a castle on the hill, it needs to be the whole city coming together and that comes from affordable housing," Zac Jaindl said.