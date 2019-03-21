Community mourns girl who died after falling from apartment window
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Full of life, and a bright light that will be missed.
That's how the little girl who died Tuesday night in Allentown after falling from a fourth-floor window is being described.
Candles now sit in the doorway of the Livingston on Hamilton Apartment building, marking the site of five-year-old Ahnelly Grace Rivera's tragic death.
Police say Rivera fell from her fourth-story apartment window Tuesday night.
A GoFundMe page has been set up for Rivera's family to assist with funeral costs.
"That just touched my heart so much I just felt like coming down, set up a little memorial there two candles so at least the family knows there are people out there who are not blaming," Dennis Ash said.
Ash lives nearby. He says as a parent his heart breaks for Rivera's family.
"I'm praying for the little child and family that's got to be horrible to go through something like that," Ash said.
As neighbors mourn, so does Rivera's school community. She was a kindergarden student at Seven Generations Charter School in Emmaus.
"You see the opportunity, the potential and she had that," said school principal Paul Hunter.
He says Rivera was full of life, and her bright light will be missed by everyone.
"She brought joy to our classes and to her teachers and she brought joy to the kids as well," Hunter said.
Hunter says the school counselor is meeting with teachers and the staff will talk to the kindergarden class about what happened.
"You're never prepared for that," Hunter said.
Rivera's death was ruled accidental but it is still under investigation by the Allentown Police Department.
