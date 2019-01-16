Lehigh Valley

Concerned owners and residents speaking out against H2O Hookah Lounge

By:

Posted: Jan 16, 2019 05:36 PM EST

Updated: Jan 16, 2019 05:36 PM EST

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - At Tuesday night's Bethlehem City Council meeting, H2O Hookah Lounge on Third Street in the Southside arts district was a topic of concern with residents and business owners.

"The crowd of people that tends to go there seem to kind of come with their own problems and methods of solving them and unfortunately a lot of those seem to be violent," said resident Tyler Buck.

"I really think that it's something that needs to be tamed by all representatives including City Hall, the residents of the area, the businesses of the area and especially the owners of the business," said nearby business owner Matthew Hengeveld.

There are three hookah lounges within two blocks of Third Street. Buck has been to all of them.

"I'm not at all uncomfortable in Sultana or Essence. They're both really nice environments and they take the security and safety of their guests pretty seriously. It's just not the case with H2O. I don't think they care to make a change," said Buck.

Less than a month ago, a late night shooting was allegedly tied to patrons who left H2O Hookah Lounge. One man was rushed to the hospital while the spray of bullets also damaged cars and storefronts.

"It's not just your own conduct or your own business that's being impacted by your own conduct, but your conduct is actually impacting the businesses all up and down the street, said Hengeveld.

The owner of Sultana Hookah Lounge, just three doors down, says he has since been afraid for his safety and that of his family but made sure City Council knew about it.

H2O owners were unavailable to speak with 69 News on-camera Wednesday but said in a statement: "It's frustrating to get these issues after being here four years and we try to control the crowd after they leave but we can't keep telling them what to do."

