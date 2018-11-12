Northampton County coroner called to Bushkill Township crash 69 News 69 News 69 News 69 News

BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Emergency personnel were dispatched to a fatal wreck Monday morning in Bushkill Township.

Bushkill Township police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at Route 512 and Heyer Mill Road about 4:40 a.m. The wreck happened along Route 512.

Police said a southbound vehicle drove off the side of the road as it went around a curve. The driver overcompensated and crossed into the northbound lane, where it collided with another vehicle heading north on Route 512, according to police.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg.

The wreck closed Route 512 between Bushkill Drive and Route 946 for a few hours. Route 512 re-opened about 8 a.m.