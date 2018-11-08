Coroner called to crash scene on Riverview Drive
LEHIGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Northampton County Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash on Route 145 in Lehigh Township.
The crash involved two cars and a motorcycle. One person has died and two people were extracted from their cars with injuries. The cause of the crash was not known.
According to Northampton County Communications, 145 is closed between Blue Mountain Road and Three Mile Lane. PennDOT has set up barricades, but did not say how long the road will be closed.
