Coroner IDs man found dead at Emmaus car wash

EMMAUS, Pa. - A man whose body was found at the Emmaus Car Wash Saturday morning has been identified.

Neil Dreslin, 64, was pronounced dead Saturday at the car wash on South 12th Street at 10:06 a.m., the Lehigh County coroner said.

The cause and manner of death are pending toxicology tests.

The Emmaus police department is assisting the coroner's office in the investigation.