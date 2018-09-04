Coroner IDs tractor-trailer driver fatally hit on Route 33
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - The Northampton County coroner has identified the man hit and killed on the side of Route 33 last Thursday.
Andrii Deiakov, 33, was standing outside of his disabled tractor-trailer on the side of Route 33 southbound in Bushkill Township when he was hit by a car driving on the highway, officials said.
It happened around 9 a.m. on Aug. 30.
Deiakov, of Canada, was killed. His death was ruled accidental, the coroner said.
The crash caused heavy delays for hours on Route 33 southbound.
