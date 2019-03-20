Counties in our region doing well in recently released health report
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Living healthy isn't always easy, but a new report says many parts of the Lehigh Valley are ahead of the rest of the state.
The rankings, released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, break down influencing factors like life expectancy, access to health care and healthy food.
Northampton County comes in at number nine, up two places from 2018. Lehigh County ranked 18th, Bucks 6th, and Berks 32nd.
County Executive Lamont McClure says Northampton County is taking an active approach to improving the health and wellness of its residents.
"All the credit goes to the people of Northampton County for improving their diets and exercising. When you see a health outcomes rating you really know we have great medical care here,” McClure said.
McClure attributes much of it to Northampton's Human Services Dept., led by Sue Wandalowski.
Wandalowski says the county noticed deaths by suicide almost doubled from 2011 to 2014 and developed a strategic plan to find out why.
She says the county also participated in a pilot program for a new state family engagement initiative.
"Our staffing levels are much better even than they were a year ago. We are able to respond quicker to families and youth and ultimately leading to better outcomes,” she said.
McClure says Northampton County needs to attract workers between the ages of 18 and 34 and a ranking like this can help.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Police find felon with pot in his shoe, gun in the car
Pennsylvania State Police stopped the Allentown man for speeding on Route 22Read More »
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show underway in Bethlehem
- WFMZ-TV & Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive
- Man accused of killing mother in Lower Saucon headed to trial
- Godsmack returns to Musikfest for Aug. 9 concert
- Palmer Township police officer involved in crash
- City Council addresses Allentown State Hospital resolution
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man accused of killing mother in Lower Saucon headed to trial
- Updated Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania Turnpike's fiscal plight
- Updated Out and About: Original films on tap in 2 film festivals
- Updated Police find felon with pot in his shoe, gun in the car
- 450 cocaine bricks worth $38M found at Philadelphia port
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show underway in Bethlehem
- SEIU approves tentative contract for Berks Heim employees
- Jacob Sullivan sentencing to resume Friday after scheduling conflict
- Godsmack returns to Musikfest for Aug. 9 concert
- To stretch or not to stretch?