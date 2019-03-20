Counties in our region doing well in recently released health report

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - Living healthy isn't always easy, but a new report says many parts of the Lehigh Valley are ahead of the rest of the state.

The rankings, released by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, break down influencing factors like life expectancy, access to health care and healthy food.

Northampton County comes in at number nine, up two places from 2018. Lehigh County ranked 18th, Bucks 6th, and Berks 32nd.

County Executive Lamont McClure says Northampton County is taking an active approach to improving the health and wellness of its residents.

"All the credit goes to the people of Northampton County for improving their diets and exercising. When you see a health outcomes rating you really know we have great medical care here,” McClure said.

McClure attributes much of it to Northampton's Human Services Dept., led by Sue Wandalowski.

Wandalowski says the county noticed deaths by suicide almost doubled from 2011 to 2014 and developed a strategic plan to find out why.

She says the county also participated in a pilot program for a new state family engagement initiative.

"Our staffing levels are much better even than they were a year ago. We are able to respond quicker to families and youth and ultimately leading to better outcomes,” she said.

McClure says Northampton County needs to attract workers between the ages of 18 and 34 and a ranking like this can help.