Court announces legal win for Just Born union workers

Striking Just Born employees to return to work

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a big legal win for union workers at a Lehigh Valley candy manufacturer.

The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Just Born Quality Confections in Bethlehem cannot block newly hired workers from enrolling in its pension plan without paying a penalty.

The plant is known for making candies like Peeps and Mike-and-Ike.

The legal dispute between the workers' union and the company has been going back and forth since 2015.