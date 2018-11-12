Crash closes Heyer Mill Road in Bushkill Township
The coroner has been called to the wreck
BUSHKILL TWP., Pa. - Emergency personnel have responded to a wreck that has closed a portion of Heyer Mill Road in Bushkill Township.
The Northampton County emergency dispatch center reports that the wreck happened in the 600 block of Heyer Mill Road. Crews were dispatched about 4:40 a.m., and the Northampton County coroner has been called to the scene.
The crash was reported as a two-vehicle wreck, but emergency dispatchers could not yet confirm the number of vehicles involved.
Officials were also unable to confirm whether the crash was fatal. Return to wfmz.com for more details as they become available.
Crash closes Heyer Mill Road in Bushkill Township
