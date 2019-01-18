Crews battle Bethlehem Township truck fire
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Crews were out battling a truck fire in Northampton County.
County dispatchers said crews were called out to the 2500 block of Brodhead Road in Bethlehem Township around 1:30 p.m. Friday.
The truck was full of light bulbs.
No injuries were reported.
