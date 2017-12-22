Crews douse fire in Emmaus

EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus Fire Department quickly extinguished a fire that broke out late Friday morning.

The fire in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue was called in shortly before 11 a.m.

The fire went to a second alarm, and the Lehigh County emergency dispatch center said the fire was considered under control shortly about 11:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross of the Greater Lehigh Valley was called to the scene to assist the homeowners.

Return to wfmz.com for more information as details become available.