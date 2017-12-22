Crews douse fire in Emmaus
EMMAUS, Pa. - The Emmaus Fire Department quickly extinguished a fire that broke out late Friday morning.
The fire in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue was called in shortly before 11 a.m.
The fire went to a second alarm, and the Lehigh County emergency dispatch center said the fire was considered under control shortly about 11:45 a.m.
No injuries were reported, and the American Red Cross of the Greater Lehigh Valley was called to the scene to assist the homeowners.
