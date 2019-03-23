Cupcake wars benefit local project

The Restoring Hope Foundation will be completing its ninth build for a deserving Berks County family this September.

Before the build can occur, money needs to be raised to complete the project. One of the fundraisers is a cupcake war taking place April 8 at the Crown Plaza from 4:30 to 7:30. Denise Monaco will be one of the bakers in the competition.

Monaco visited the WFMZ kitchen to demonstrate how to make cannoli cupcakes. Monaco will not be entering these in the contest. To see what the finished product looks like, watch the video and to learn more about Monaco and her cupcakes, visit her Facebook page.

You can find the recipe below.

Recipe for Cannoli Cupcakes

2 ½ cups flour

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

½ tsp salt

3 eggs

2 cups sugar

1 cup oil

2 tsp vanilla

1 cup sour cream



Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together

Whisk in a mixer eggs and sugar

Add oil and vanilla until incorporated

Add sour cream and mix

Add dry ingredients and mix until blended



Fill liners 2/3’s full and bake 18-22 minutes



Filling

16 oz whole milk ricotta

¾ cup powdered sugar

½ tsp vanilla

½ cup semi-sweet mini chocolate chips



Whisk ricotta, sugar and vanilla together for about 5 minutes, stir in chips



Fresh Whipped Cream



2 cups heavy cream

¼ cup sugar

1 cup semi-sweet mini chocolate chips



Whisk heavy cream and sugar together until you have a whipped cream



Hollow up the inside of the cupcake, fill with ricotta filling, top with fresh cream and sprinkle on the chips