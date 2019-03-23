Lehigh Valley

Cupcake wars benefit local project

By:

Posted: Mar 23, 2019 09:53 AM EDT

Updated: Mar 23, 2019 09:53 AM EDT

Cupcake wars benefit local project

The Restoring Hope Foundation will be completing its ninth build for a deserving Berks County family this September.

Before the build can occur, money needs to be raised to complete the project. One of the fundraisers is a cupcake war taking place April 8 at the Crown Plaza from 4:30 to 7:30. Denise Monaco will be one of the bakers in the competition.

Monaco visited the WFMZ kitchen to demonstrate how to make cannoli cupcakes. Monaco will not be entering these in the contest. To see what the finished product looks like, watch the video and to learn more about Monaco and her cupcakes, visit her Facebook page.

You can find the recipe below.

Recipe for Cannoli Cupcakes

2 ½ cups flour
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
3 eggs
2 cups sugar
1 cup oil
2 tsp vanilla
1 cup sour cream
 
Sift flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt together
Whisk in a mixer eggs and sugar
Add oil and vanilla until incorporated
Add sour cream and mix
Add dry ingredients and mix until blended
 
Fill liners 2/3’s full and bake 18-22 minutes
 
Filling

16 oz whole milk ricotta
¾ cup powdered sugar
½ tsp vanilla
½ cup semi-sweet mini chocolate chips
 
Whisk ricotta, sugar and vanilla together for about 5 minutes, stir in chips
 
Fresh Whipped Cream
 
2 cups heavy cream
¼ cup sugar
1 cup semi-sweet mini chocolate chips
 
Whisk heavy cream and sugar together until you have a whipped cream
 
Hollow up the inside of the cupcake, fill with ricotta filling, top with fresh cream and sprinkle on the chips

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

01:20 AM

  • W 8 mph
  • 31%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights

Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

Zookeeper gives inside look at her job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victims

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victims

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victi

People of all faiths come together at Lehigh University to remember New Zealand shooting victi

More SUV's on the floor of Lehigh Valley Auto Show this year

More SUV's on the floor of Lehigh Valley Auto Show this year

Inside look at one zookeeper's job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

Inside look at one zookeeper's job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo

Many more SUVS on the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show this year

Many more SUVS on the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show this year

Local leaders banding together to try to combat fentanyl

Local leaders banding together to try to combat fentanyl

Early-morning elementary school intruder pleads guilty

Early-morning elementary school intruder pleads guilty

Easton man withdraws plea in attempted robbery case

Easton man withdraws plea in attempted robbery case

Macungie man allegedly secretly records underage girl in bathroom
MGN

Macungie man allegedly secretly records underage girl in bathroom

Traffic stop allegedly turns up more than 200K untaxed cigarettes
Mario Tama/Getty Images

Traffic stop allegedly turns up more than 200K untaxed cigarettes

Police: Restaurant worker caught with hand in the till

Police: Restaurant worker caught with hand in the till

Geaker's Tacos, Caribbean Noodles coming to Lehigh Valley Zoo this year

Geaker's Tacos, Caribbean Noodles coming to Lehigh Valley Zoo this year

PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April
69 News

PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April

Luxury lines Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Luxury lines Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Dealers ready for day 2 of the Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Dealers ready for day 2 of the Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Weezer to headline Musikfest on Aug. 5

Weezer to headline Musikfest on Aug. 5

Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice

Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice

Allentown police officer has unusual partner

Allentown police officer has unusual partner

Allentown police officer has unusual partner

Allentown police officer has unusual partner

VIDEO Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice

VIDEO Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice

Colorful cars line the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Colorful cars line the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Colorful cars line the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Colorful cars line the floor at Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Lower Macungie moves closer to parking changes at Wescosville bus stop
69 News

Lower Macungie moves closer to parking changes at Wescosville bus stop

Easton family mourning loss of toddler killed in Ohio

Easton family mourning loss of toddler killed in Ohio

Local artist pays tribute to Martin Tower ahead of impending demolition

Local artist pays tribute to Martin Tower ahead of impending demolition

Local artist pays tribute to Martin Tower ahead of impending demolition

Local artist pays tribute to Martin Tower ahead of impending demolition

Easton family mourning loss of toddler killed in Ohio

Easton family mourning loss of toddler killed in Ohio

Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania Turnpike's fiscal plight

Lawmakers urged to fix Pennsylvania Turnpike's fiscal plight

Economic Impact Study results announced at opening of Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Economic Impact Study results announced at opening of Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Traffic offenses to be filed after accident involving Palmer Township police car

Traffic offenses to be filed after accident involving Palmer Township police car

Officials investigate Palmer Twp. police officer-involved crash

Officials investigate Palmer Twp. police officer-involved crash

Economic Impact Study results announced at opening of Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Economic Impact Study results announced at opening of Lehigh Valley Auto Show

Dancing with the Lehigh Valley Stars returns for fifth season

Dancing with the Lehigh Valley Stars returns for fifth season

KidsPeace launches addictions treatment program
69 News

KidsPeace launches addictions treatment program

Suspect in Easton strip club shooting arraigned

Suspect in Easton strip club shooting arraigned

Driver allegedly crashes into car, hits teen on second pass

Driver allegedly crashes into car, hits teen on second pass

Court tosses lawsuit son of ex-Allentown chief filed against Lehigh County DA
69 News

Court tosses lawsuit son of ex-Allentown chief filed against Lehigh County DA

Police find felon with pot in his shoe, gun in the car
MGN

Police find felon with pot in his shoe, gun in the car

Lehigh Valley Auto Show underway in Bethlehem

Lehigh Valley Auto Show underway in Bethlehem

WFMZ-TV & Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive

WFMZ-TV & Dorney Park Food Truck Food Drive

Man accused of killing mother in Lower Saucon headed to trial

Man accused of killing mother in Lower Saucon headed to trial

Godsmack returns to Musikfest for Aug. 9 concert

Godsmack returns to Musikfest for Aug. 9 concert

Palmer Township police officer involved in crash
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

Palmer Township police officer involved in crash

City Council addresses Allentown State Hospital resolution
69 News

City Council addresses Allentown State Hospital resolution

South Whitehall approves nearly $400K for new police, public works vehicles
69 News

South Whitehall approves nearly $400K for new police, public works vehicles

Family holds balloon release, vigil for Ohio homicide victim

Family holds balloon release, vigil for Ohio homicide victim

Hundreds attend Lehigh Valley Auto Show Preview Gala

Hundreds attend Lehigh Valley Auto Show Preview Gala

Family holds balloon release, vigil for Ohio homicide victim

Family holds balloon release, vigil for Ohio homicide victim