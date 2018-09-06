Lehigh Valley

DA Morganelli announces plan to combat drinking on college campuses

Focuses on state's amnesty law

LEHIGH CO., Pa. - Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli has a new plan to help combat binge drinking on college campuses following the alcohol-related death of a Lafayette College student last year.

In a press conference on Thursday, Morganelli said businesses that sell alcohol and are located near Lehigh University, Lafayette College, Moravian College and Northampton Community College will get information on educating students on the dangers of drinking.

The literature includes information on the state's amnesty law, which states anyone under 21 can call for medical help for a friend who suffers an alcohol overdose and won't be charged.

"I supported these laws because I'd rather save lives than arrest some kid for underage drinking because he drank a beer. I want to save lives," said Morganelli. 

Morganelli said he'd like to roll out other ways to combat binge drinking as the year progresses.

