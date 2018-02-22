DA Morganelli unveils plan to curb gun violence

Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli unveiled his plan to help curb gun violence on Thursday.

Morganelli outlined several steps he wants to see taken in the wake of last week's school shooting in Florida that left 17 people dead.

He said in the 90s, he created a plan called the 'Parents Responsible Gun Ownership Act,' and says he wants to work with local law enforcement and legislators to see the plan become law.

"I can assure you, that if a gun crime occurs and I learn that a firearm was easily accessible to a child or a mentally ill person, you will be charged,” he said.

Morganelli said he would also like to see Pennsylvania ban bump stocks, require background checks for all sales of long guns, and ban the sale of assault weapons to the general public.

He also called for a requirement to report all lost or stolen guns to law enforcement.

“I'm requesting today that all of you check your firearms to make sure your firearms aren't accessible to minors in your home, mentally ill people, or any person who has a criminal history in your home,” Morganelli said.

John Morganelli, a Democrat, announced last month he is running for Congress.