Daughter of Holocaust survivors speaks on 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht
It's a solemn anniversary but an important one.
Friday marks 80 years since Kristallnacht, which translates to "night of broken glass."
"What that breaking of glass represented was not only the destruction of physical buildings but the destruction of Jewish life," said former Allentown City Councilwoman Jeanette Eichenwald.
On November 9, 1938 Nazis in Germany torched and vandalized synagogues, Jewish homes, schools and businesses.
"It was a warning and the bystanders of the world did nothing," said Eichenwald.
Eichenwald is the daughter of Holocaust survivors and on this 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht she reflects on both the past and present, referencing the scary similarities between the murders on that night and just two weeks ago in a synagogue in Pittsburgh.
"My life as well as the life of every Jew was shattered," said Eichenwald.
Eleven Jewish people were murdered while praying, a massacre Eichenwald calls a terrifying reminder that we cannot be silent.
"We should never be bystanders, that it is our obligation as good humans to say something, to do something, and only when we do that can we prevent such horror from happening again," said Eichenwald.
Eichenwald says it's not always easy or pleasant to talk about Kristallnacht and the Holocaust that followed, but she says it's imperative to continue to share the stories from generation to generation to make sure history doesn't repeat itself.
"Even though, and especially because we have records it is our hope that that time never be forgotten, not for its tragedy but as a warning of what can happen in the future," she said.
