Dental patients could be at risk for diseases

MOUNT BETHEL, Pa. - The Pennsylvania Department of Health says patients of Dr. Palmer Cuttoro of Cuttoro Dental Associates on South Delaware Drive in Mt. Bethel, Northampton County, could have been exposed to HIV or hepatitis B and C.

An investigation found the office did not properly clean, disinfect or sterilize devices, leading to risk of infection.

In a statement, PA Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in part "The inadequate infection control procedures at this practice could create the potential for harm, so we are recommending patients get tested."

The department recommends anyone who visited the office between Jan. 1, 2007, and Sept. 14, 2018, get tested. They say this includes current and former patients who had any dental procedures performed at the office.

The health department says it sent a cease and desist letter to the dental practice in late August and that Dr. Cuttoro voluntarily surrendered his license.

The dental office is closed and calls to the practice went unanswered. 69 News stopped by the office Tuesday afternoon. The lights were on and it did appear someone had been working inside, although no one came to the door.