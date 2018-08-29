DeSales to change building names after grand jury report
CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - 69 News obtained an internal email sent to DeSales University faculty and staff saying the college will be removing the names of Bishop Joseph McShea and Bishop Thomas Welsh from campus buildings.
Both former Allentown Diocese bishops were accused of helping to cover up priest child sex abuse.
A recently published grand jury report says the two protected Father Michael Lawrence and kept him in active ministry despite him admitting to child molestation.
DeSales' Board of Trustees was expected to discuss whether or not to remove the names at a meeting in about two weeks.
Now, according to the email, it appears the decision is final and the buildings could see new names as early as Wednesday.
The president's email urges faculty and staff not to share the announcement until then.
The email says Bishop McShea Student Union will be renamed for Dorothy Day, a journalist and a Catholic convert.
Bishop Welsh Hall will become Annecy Hall. Annecy, France is the birthplace of St. Francis de Sales.
The school's president concludes his email by thanking faculty and staff for their patience as DeSales work to respond to the report and ask for prayers for victims and their families.
The university publicly announced the name changes on Aug. 29.
In the announcement, President of DeSales University James J. Greenfield, OSFS, said, "Having learned in the Pennsylvania Grand Jury Report about Bishop McShea’s and Bishop Welsh’s roles in not protecting children and young people from priests known to abuse, DeSales has decided to remove their names on two of our buildings. Child sexual abuse is evil and must be eradicated in all places, especially the church. We seek to share compassion and stand in solidarity with those abused and their families and friends who have supported them.”
