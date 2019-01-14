Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Could the Allentown State Hospital get new life and avoid the wrecking ball?

Local developer Nat Hyman said he wants to buy the property and save it. But is it too little too late?

Currently the state is negotiating with a Doylestown company to buy the property for about $2.5 million.

The state would pay for the $15 million demolition of the 28 buildings.

Nat Hyman said he'll buy it and keep the buildings, saving taxpayers the $15 million.

"Right from the get go my offer is $17.2 million better than this guy from Doylestown," Hyman said.

The Allentown developer recently sent a letter to several state legislators on his interest to buy the Allentown State Hospital.

"I understand it's considerable to maintain the 200 acres and the 28 buildings but my intention is to save them all, it's possible to," he said.

The east Allentown property has sat vacant for nine years. The state said it costs over $2 million a year to maintain, and will cost $15 million to knock down.

The state is in negotiations to sell it to Doylestown company TCA for around $2.5 million.

However, at least one state lawmaker isn't buying it.

"Literally one person came forward with a serious offer. I don't view this as serious or credible, certainly not at the last second," State Representative Michael Schlossberg said about the offer.

Hyman says he has a track record of buying, restoring and saving historic buildings. He owns a million sq. feet of city apartment space.

He says an online petition by an Allentown resident that has nearly 3,000 signatures to save the property inspired him to put in the last-second offer.

"I've been an elected official for 10 years and I've never seen anyone make an offer without stepping foot in the property or without seeing a single piece of architectural or environmental information," Schlossberg said.

"If I have the opportunity to review all the environmentals and the documents we should be able to make a decision in 10 days," Hyman said.

In a statement. the Allentown Preservation League said it remains devoted to the exploration of responsible adaptive reuse of the Allentown State Hospital central administration building and associated historically significant features.

Hyman said in his career he often buys buildings sight unseen and as long as the structures have "good bones" they can be saved.

Hyman also sent the letter to State Senator Pat Brown's office. At the time of this report they did not get back to us.