Developer proposes plans for mid-rise building in Easton's West Ward

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 06:34 PM EDT

EASTON, Pa. - A New York developer has proposed a plan that could add a much needed grocery store to Easton's West Ward.

The plans for "Dutchtown Commons" on the 600 block of Northampton Street include a nine-story mid-rise building with parking in the basement and second story levels, a grocery store on the first level and apartments up above.

Easton Mayor Sal Panto said a downtown grocery store is often requested from people who live and work in the area.

Parts of Easton, including the West Ward, have been designated as "food deserts," which means access to fresh food is difficult.

Panto said he is cautiously optimistic about the project.

He said the same developer has been floating similar plans to city administrators for the last decade, but says the latest look more concrete.

"The good news is that this gentleman is interested in Easton. He did spend money tearing down some really blighted property... but until he comes to me and says I've got such and such grocer going in I'm very, very cautious,” Panto said.

