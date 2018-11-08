Dieruff High School to upgrade planetarium

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District is reaching for the stars with plans to dust off and upgrade the Dieruff dome.

A company called Spitz Inc. demonstrated how its Learning Dome/Planetarium technology would work.

Dieruff High School's star projector is 50 years old.

This new learning dome curriculum would bring state-of-the-art technology to the Lehigh Valley.

"It covers starry night which is astronomy, we have the geological earth which covers geology and we can see active volcanoes," said Brandy Sawyer, STEM director for the Allentown School District.

It also has software that enables users to fly through space, dive into the ocean, or through a human body.