Dieruff students perform at a-capella festival
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More than 100 students performed during the Fifth Annual Husky A-Capella Festival at Dieruff High School Saturday night.
The event raised money for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Eastern Pennsylvania.
Performers included students from Dieruff, Freedom, Whitehall and Nazareth high schools, along with Muhlenberg College, the Lehigh Valley Chorus and Atlantic City High School.
