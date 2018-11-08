Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pennsylvania's Roman Catholic dioceses are starting to announce details about victim compensation funds they're setting up.

The Diocese of Allentown announced Thursday it will create a compensation and reconciliation program for victims of past clergy sexual abuse.

The program will be independent from the church and aims to help victims and their families heal and recover.

Compensation determinations will be made based on an independent administrator, the diocese said.

The administrator's work will be overseen by an independent board.

"The Diocese recognizes its responsibility to provide victims and survivors with an opportunity to share their experiences and receive compensation in a compassionate forum as one aspect of their healing and recovery," the news release said.

Officials said they are working to plan and fund the program. They're expecting to release a timetable for implementation and more details soon.

The archdiocese of Philadelphia and the dioceses of Harrisburg, Scranton and Erie also announced Thursday they are setting up victim compensation funds, nearly three months after a grand jury report documented decades of child sex abuse by priests in the state.

A scathing state grand jury report over the summer found that 301 "predator priests" in Pennsylvania had molested more than 1,000 children over seven decades, and that church leaders had covered up for the offenders.

The report names dozens of accused offenders in the Diocese of Allentown.

The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation of child sexual abuse inside the Roman Catholic Church in Pennsylvania, using subpoenas to demand confidential files and testimony from church leaders. A federal subpoena was served to the Diocese of Allentown in October.

Anyone who knows of incidents of abuse should report it to the State ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313, the State Attorney General’s hotline at 1-888-538-8541 or to local law enforcement. The Diocesan Victim Assistance Coordinator is available to provide assistance to anyone who, as a minor, was abused by a priest, deacon or employee or volunteer of the Diocese or its parishes. Her direct line is 1-800-791-9209.