Diocese of Allentown to open faith-based recovery high school
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The diocese of Allentown will open the country's first faith-based recovery high school next year.
The high school will recognize the need to provide spiritual, academic and emotional development for students in recovery from addiction, according to a release from the Diocese of Allentown Office of Communications.
The high school will be named Kolbe Academy and is opening at the former St. Francis Academy in Hanover Township in September 2019.
“This school follows the model of our other high schools and offers a specialized curriculum for students in recovery. This is the next natural step for our diocese to give high school students in this region the education and support they need to succeed," said Dr. Brooke C. Tesche, deputy superintendent for secondary and special education.
The school will serve students in 9th through 12th grade and be guided by a board of directors, led by a principal and supported through the Diocese of Allentown.
