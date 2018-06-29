Doctors warn of the dangers associated with extreme heat
With heat in the forecast, doctors say the best advice is to seek shade. But if you have to be outside, it's important to take the proper precautions.
Friday could mark the beginning of a heat wave with temperatures expected to be 90 or above for at least three consecutive days.
Dr. Shawn Quinn is an emergency department physician at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He said one of the best things to do to avoid hear-related illness is "water, water, water."
"Elderly patients and young children, I wouldn't even take out in the heat," Quinn said. "It's probably just better they're staying inside."
If you do go outside, make sure you're lathered in sunscreen and wear a hat and light-colored clothing.
"That's gonna reflect some of the sunlight for you and keep you a little bit cooler and then often taking frequent breaks and resting indoors," Quinn said.
If you happen to experience any signs of dehydration, cramping or even feeling like you're confused, go to the hospital.
"We'd rather check you out and make sure that everything is okay than find that you've gotten to the end stages of the heat-related illness and we're in real big trouble at that point," Quinn said,
Hospital officials said they are expecting a higher number of patients this weekend with the first heat wave of the year.
"A lot of times it's just you need hydration and to come indoors," Quinn said. "But it can progress through things like heat exhaustion and then heat stroke, meaning your body temperature actually rises and your body's unable to actually regulate its own body."
Quinn also recommends taking it easy on the booze should you choose to drink. He calls increased heat and alcohol consumption "a deadly combination."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley
Eagles fans from all over the Lehigh Valley lined up inside the Barnes & Noble at the Lehigh Valley Mall Friday for a chance to meet their Superbowl MVP.Read More »
- Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.
- Giving a helping hand to man's best friend
- Easton slapped with $7M lawsuit in billboard debate
- Doctors warn of the dangers associated with extreme heat
- Prosecution calls jury 'courageous' in Daniel Clary guilty verdict
- Allentown man sentenced to up to 60 years in XBox killing
Latest From The Newsroom
- Heat and humidity continue to build as a likely extended heat wave is underway
- Fans say goodbye to iconic retailer Toys R Us
- Super Bowl MVP's book tour makes stop in Lehigh Valley
- Giving a helping hand to man's best friend
- Bucks County explosions suspect makes bail, is released
- Pawlowski co-defendant Scott Allinson sentenced to 27 months in prison
- Prosecution calls jury 'courageous' in Daniel Clary guilty verdict
- Updated LGBT videos shown at East Penn School District cause uproar
- Bangor man dies after motorcycle, tractor-trailer crash in Greenwich Twp.
- Berks County Coroner looks for next of kin for Laureldale man