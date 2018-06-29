Doctors warn of the dangers associated with extreme heat Video

With heat in the forecast, doctors say the best advice is to seek shade. But if you have to be outside, it's important to take the proper precautions.

Friday could mark the beginning of a heat wave with temperatures expected to be 90 or above for at least three consecutive days.

Dr. Shawn Quinn is an emergency department physician at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest. He said one of the best things to do to avoid hear-related illness is "water, water, water."

"Elderly patients and young children, I wouldn't even take out in the heat," Quinn said. "It's probably just better they're staying inside."

If you do go outside, make sure you're lathered in sunscreen and wear a hat and light-colored clothing.

"That's gonna reflect some of the sunlight for you and keep you a little bit cooler and then often taking frequent breaks and resting indoors," Quinn said.

If you happen to experience any signs of dehydration, cramping or even feeling like you're confused, go to the hospital.

"We'd rather check you out and make sure that everything is okay than find that you've gotten to the end stages of the heat-related illness and we're in real big trouble at that point," Quinn said,

Hospital officials said they are expecting a higher number of patients this weekend with the first heat wave of the year.

"A lot of times it's just you need hydration and to come indoors," Quinn said. "But it can progress through things like heat exhaustion and then heat stroke, meaning your body temperature actually rises and your body's unable to actually regulate its own body."

Quinn also recommends taking it easy on the booze should you choose to drink. He calls increased heat and alcohol consumption "a deadly combination."