Dogs hit the pool for 'Doggy Dip Day'

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The dog days of summer have officially hit Allentown with Tuesday's Doggy Dip Day at Jordan Pool.

It was a nice day for a walk and a great day for a swim, unless you're Rey, a Great Dane.

Rey wasn't the only one that needed a little push into the water. Kelly Beltzner's sidekick Buddy just needed a good toss.

"He loves it. He likes the dogs. Most of all, he loves the pool, loves the water," said Beltzner.

So long as he has his life vest...

"He's the biggest baby in the world. So, he has to wear a life jacket although he does not need one, but he feels secure wearing it," said Beltzner.

Sassy Mae needed the help too.

"Her bottom sinks if she's in deep water," said her owner Denise Bolli. "Oh, she loves the water."