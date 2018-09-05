Drowsy driver charged in fatal June 2017 wreck in Lehigh Township

69 News

LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Authorities say a Northampton County woman fell asleep at the wheel last June when she crossed into oncoming traffic along Route 145 in Lehigh Township, killing a 22-year-old woman.

Authorities charged Susan H. Queen, of Walnutport, with vehicular homicide and related charges in connection to the June 14, 2017, death of Alana Hein, also of Walnutport, near Treichlers Bridge. Lehigh Township police filed charges against the 70-year-old on Tuesday, and District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned her Wednesday afternoon, releasing her on $50,000 unsecured bail.

The fatal crash occurred shortly before 12:30 p.m. as Queen’s Chevy Equinox was headed north on Route 145 just north of Blue Mountain Drive. Police said Queen’s vehicle crossed over the double-yellow line, colliding with Hein’s southbound Kia Optima.

A witness told investigators that she was driving behind Queen, when she saw her Equinox swerve into the southbound lane and crash into Hein’s car, according to court records. Police said that area of Route 145, also known as Riverview Drive, has rumble strips in the center of the road, alerting motorists when they’ve crossed the double-yellow line, according to records.

Queen told police after the crash that she had just worked a 6 a.m. to noon shift at a Giant grocery store and said she felt tired. She allegedly told an officer that she should have pulled over but instead decided to start singing to remain alert, according to records.

Queen allegedly said the same thing to paramedics and a doctor at St. Luke’s University Hospital. EMTs reported that Queen said she fell asleep and woke up to being throw around the inside of her car.

A review of airbag control data by Pennsylvania State Police reportedly found Queen’s car accelerated slightly from 43 mph to 49 mph during her drive and that she didn’t apply the brakes in the split seconds before the wreck.

Investigators said there were several areas where Queen could have stopped, if she was tired.

Along with vehicular homicide, authorities charged Queen with vehicular aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment, careless driving and reckless driving. Her next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Sept. 19.