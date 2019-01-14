Drug raid of teen suspect turns up stolen gun, heroin, cocaine, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police allege investigators found pot, cocaine, heroin and a stolen handgun in the home of a city teen, who was the subject of a drug investigation.

Authorities arrested Danny M. Cancel after executing a search warrant at his home in the first block of East Susquehanna Street last Friday morning. Cancel, who turned 18 earlier this month, faces drug and firearms charges. District Judge Wayne Maura arraigned him Friday night, setting bail at $250,000.

Allentown vice detectives served the search warrant about 8 a.m. and allegedly found a Smith & Wesson .380 caliber handgun that was reported stolen out of Upper Macungie Township, according to court records.

Authorities said they also seized:

Assorted ammunition, including .380, .45 and .22 caliber;

About 4 grams of cocaine;

22 baggies of heroin;

18 bags of edible marijuana weighing about 860 grams;

About 60 grams of marijuana;

Wax packets, small ziplock baggies, three digital scales and a cell phone, and;

$1,989 cash.

Police said the drugs field-tested positive and that a records check showed Cancel was previously convicted of a felony count of possession with intent to deliver.

Cancel faces a felony count of receiving stolen property and three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver. He also faces three counts of drug possession and single counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana and illegal possession of a firearm, all misdemeanors.

Cancel failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 18.