DUI suspect allegedly tries to outrun traffic stop

Pixabay

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - State police allege that a Northampton man suspected of driving under the influence passed at least seven cars in the opposite lane and ignored red lights as he tried to outrun a traffic stop through three municipalities.

Jonathan Rosado, of Main Street, now faces DUI and fleeing and eluding charges following a chase that started in Hanover Township, Lehigh County, and ended with his arrest in Allentown. District Judge Rashid Santiago arraigned the 29-year-old Tuesday morning, setting bail at $10,000.

Pennsylvania State Police first spotted Rosado’s gray Nissan Sentra in the 1000 block of Willow Brook Road in Hanover Township about 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police said he was clocked at 57 mph in a 25-mph zone and drove through a red light, according to court records.

When the trooper stopped the car near Race Street, Rosado allegedly took off and blew through a red light at Willow Brook Road and Race Street, pulling into the opposite lane to pass three cars along Race Street.

Rosado proceeded to turn left onto First Avenue through a red light and nearly crashed, according to records. The chase continued into Whitehall Township, where authorities allege Rosado passed four vehicles on Fullerton Avenue in the opposite lane.

The chase wound its way into Allentown, where Rosado ditched his car on West Allen Street and tried to outrun police on foot. Police spotted his passenger trying to hide under a vehicle on North Brick Street. She was detained and immediately identified Rosado as the driver.

Allentown police found Rosado about a block away on Front Street.

State police said Rosado, who was driving with a DUI-suspended license, smelled of alcohol and had red, glassy eyes. He submitted to a blood draw.

Police charged Rosado with a felony count of fleeing and eluding, single counts of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment and seven summary traffic offenses. He failed to post bail and was sent to Lehigh County Jail to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 22.