DUI suspect told police acne medication got her drunk faster

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem police said the passenger of an accused drunk driver suffered serious injuries in a crash last month, including a fractured pelvis and lacerated lungs.

Jaida Breez Bartholomew, of Palm in Montgomery County, faces a felony count of vehicular aggravated assault while DUI following a Dec. 21 crash in the 900 block of Wyandotte Street. District Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez arraigned the 21-year-old Friday morning, setting bail at $20,000 with a 10 percent cash option.

When police arrived at the single-vehicle crash shortly after 2 a.m., officers found a 2017 Subaru Impreza WRX with the passenger side front tire lodged under the car, all the doors open and the airbags deployed.

Police said the driver failed to navigate a right curve and hit a concrete wall at Wyandotte and Vernon streets, according to court records.

Authorities said they found the victim laying on the sidewalk suffering from severe facial injuries. A visibly upset Bartholomew was standing over her repeating, “ I’m sorry, I’m so sorry,” according to records.

The 22-year-old suffered a lacerated liver, a concussion, an 8-inch long gash on her forehead, a fractured spine, a fractured pelvis and bruised and lacerated lungs.

An officer who spoke with Bartholomew reported smelling alcohol on her breath and said she had glassy, bloodshot eyes. She allegedly admitted to having just left the Tally Ho bar, claiming she drank only two beers.

“I swear, but I’m on acne medication that makes me drunk faster,” Bartholomew said.

A blood test allegedly showed a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent, the level at which most drunk driving charges begin.

Along with vehicular aggravated assault while DUI, Bartholomew faces two counts of DUI and summary charges of reckless driving, careless driving and speeding. She was released from custody after someone posted $2,000 cash bail on her behalf.

As conditions of bail, the judge ordered that Bartholomew undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation along with random testing. The judge also ordered that she not enter any establishment that serves alcohol.

Bartholomew’s next court date is a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Jan. 25.