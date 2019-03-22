Early-morning elementary school intruder pleads guilty
Police K9 sniffed him out at Donegan Elementary
EASTON, Pa. - A New York man who told police that he broke into a Bethlehem elementary school to charge his cell phone has pleaded guilty to trespassing.
Long Chen, of Flushing, pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass for breaking into Donegan Elementary School at 1210 E. Fourth St. in January. Prosecutors withdrew a felony count of criminal trespass and a summary count of criminal mischief.
Defense attorney Gary Asteak said Chen was sentenced to time served and sent back to New York on a detainer. It's not immediately clear what charges he faces there.
Chen, who had been in Northampton County Prison since Jan. 10, is also ordered to pay $610 in restitution to the school for the damage to the door.
Bethlehem police were dispatched to Donegan Elementary about 1:20 a.m. Jan. 10 for a burglary alarm. An officer arrived to find a broken window on a first-floor door, according to court records.
Police said the intruder reached through the broken glass and used the panic bar to unlock the door. Several officers arrived to search the building, and K9 officer, Blaze, found Chen in a first-floor classroom, according to records.
When police initially found Chen and during an interview, he allegedly admitted breaking into the school in order to charge his phone.
“I wasn’t going to break into a house,” Chen reportedly told police.
Chen said he used the “multi tool thing” in his backpack to break the window and walked straight to a classroom to charge his phone. Police said a search of his bag turned up a set of channel lock pliers.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley auto show
The Lehigh Valley Auto Show started earlier this week and runs through this weekend.Read More »
- Crews battle Northampton County barn fire
- Cupcake wars benefit local project
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309
Latest From The Newsroom
- Cupcake wars benefit local project
- Updated Crews battle Northampton County barn fire
- HBA Restoring Hope Foundation looks ahead to 9th build
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- The first weekend of spring starts cool but ends mild with perhaps a light show in between
- Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights
- New Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley auto show
- Money Matters: Things worth paying more for
- History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down