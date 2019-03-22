Early-morning elementary school intruder pleads guilty

EASTON, Pa. - A New York man who told police that he broke into a Bethlehem elementary school to charge his cell phone has pleaded guilty to trespassing.

Long Chen, of Flushing, pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor count of defiant trespass for breaking into Donegan Elementary School at 1210 E. Fourth St. in January. Prosecutors withdrew a felony count of criminal trespass and a summary count of criminal mischief.

Defense attorney Gary Asteak said Chen was sentenced to time served and sent back to New York on a detainer. It's not immediately clear what charges he faces there.

Chen, who had been in Northampton County Prison since Jan. 10, is also ordered to pay $610 in restitution to the school for the damage to the door.

Bethlehem police were dispatched to Donegan Elementary about 1:20 a.m. Jan. 10 for a burglary alarm. An officer arrived to find a broken window on a first-floor door, according to court records.

Police said the intruder reached through the broken glass and used the panic bar to unlock the door. Several officers arrived to search the building, and K9 officer, Blaze, found Chen in a first-floor classroom, according to records.

When police initially found Chen and during an interview, he allegedly admitted breaking into the school in order to charge his phone.

“I wasn’t going to break into a house,” Chen reportedly told police.

Chen said he used the “multi tool thing” in his backpack to break the window and walked straight to a classroom to charge his phone. Police said a search of his bag turned up a set of channel lock pliers.