East Allen, developer settle on height restriction

Related story East Allen Township warehouse receives preliminary approval

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - East Allen Township supervisors have decided to drop any further legal challenge over a warehouse height requirement and have reached a settlement with the developer after a recent county court decision that went against the board.

At Thursday’s meeting of the board of supervisors, solicitor Joseph Piperato III said the township accepted a settlement offer of $100,000 from Vertek Construction Management, which is planning to build a 450,000-square-foot warehouse on 42 acres at Airport Road and Route 329.

The township has received a check for half of the amount and will collect the other $50,000 when Vertek opens the warehouse and receives its certificate of occupancy, Piperato said. The funds will be placed in the township’s capital fund.

The settlement agreement also calls for thicker and higher landscaping — beyond what’s called for in the zoning ordinance — to help shield the development from neighbors, he said.

The settlement ends a nearly yearlong quest by Vertek to exceed the 35-foot height restriction by another eight feet in the planned commercial district, which allows warehouse as a permitted use.

Vertek said its requested height adjustment was in line with industry standards.

The township’s Zoning Hearing Board last summer approved the developer’s request to exceed the height requirement, but the board of supervisors challenged the decision.

Last month Northampton County Judge Samuel Murray upheld the Zoning Hearing Board’s decision. Piperato last night acknowledged that the board has lost its case and said the judge’s ruling made it unlikely that an appeal to state Commonwealth Court would be successful. He noted that the negotiated settlement with Vertek was in the best interest of the township.

In a related matter, another warehouse, smaller than some of the others in the township, may come to Airport Road.

A representative from Woodmont Properties asked the board to rezone 7200 Airport Road from planned commercial, which does not permit warehouses, to light industrial, which does. Woodmont wants to build a 280,000-square-foot warehouse on the 17-acre site, which is currently home to Lucky Strokes Golf and Grill.

Board Chairman Roger Unangst said a decision on holding a rezoning hearing would be made soon.

Other business

The board approved a new ordinance that regulates ATV use.

Similar to the one in neighboring Allen Township, the ordinance permits ATV use from 9 a.m. to dusk and restricts operation to the operator’s property and 300 feet from another occupied dwelling. Farmers are exempt from the ordinance.

Board Vice Chairman Mark Schwartz cast the dissenting vote, saying he thought the ordinance was too restrictive because some residents use ATVs for gardening and yard work and to get to work early in the morning. He said an ATV creates no more noise than a lawnmower.

Asked after the meeting what prompted the ATV ordinance, Unangst replied “public serenity.”

