Lehigh Valley

East Coast volunteers heading west to help with wildfires

By:

Posted: Nov 12, 2018 06:21 PM EST

Updated: Nov 12, 2018 06:21 PM EST

East Coast volunteers heading west to help with wildfires

On the East Coast, it's been a rough hurricane season and now the West Coast is being ravaged by wildfires.

"It's been a very active year with regards to emergencies," said AJ Suero, Communications Manager for the Red Cross.

The Lehigh Bucks Chapter of the American Red Cross has sent more than 100 volunteers to hurricanes alone. Two are now en route to California where several active wildfires continue to threaten lives and homes. Executive Director Peter Brown says this area is often called upon to help because it's not as prone to disasters like hurricanes and wildfires.

"I'm quite sure as that incident continues to expand, we'll be providing additional manpower," said Brown.

The wildfires present different challenges. Unlike storms, there's no radar to predict it.

"We're responding to the situation without having much time to prepare," said Suero.

The aftermath response is similar though. Affected Californians will first need shelter. Some drove down fire-lined highways to get out.

"The first thing we try to do is provide that sense of safety and security," said Brown.

Brown told 69 News that he expects some volunteers currently helping out in Florida will be headed for California too.

"They may be in Florida, be home for a few days, sort of reload, and refresh and then be headed out to California," said Brown.

You can donate to wildfire victims at the Red Cross website.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

06:55 PM

  • ESE 5 mph
  • 50%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

VIDEO Over 1,000 Coats Collected in WFMZ's Annual Coat Drive

VIDEO Over 1,000 Coats Collected in WFMZ's Annual Coat Drive

Emmaus High School in final push to open Monday after flooding

Emmaus High School in final push to open Monday after flooding

Bethlehem looking at possible property tax hike

Bethlehem looking at possible property tax hike

Over 1,000 coats collected to warm those in need

Over 1,000 coats collected to warm those in need

Third person identified in fatal accident

Third person identified in fatal accident

Arts Academy Charter Middle School honors local veterans

Arts Academy Charter Middle School honors local veterans

First-ever Latin Restaurant Week begins

First-ever Latin Restaurant Week begins

FedEx opens megahub in time for holidays

FedEx opens megahub in time for holidays

WFMZ Coat Drive begins

WFMZ Coat Drive begins

Actor with local ties wins award

Actor with local ties wins award

Ritter Elementary School thanks veterans

Ritter Elementary School thanks veterans

3 hour delay anticipated for Emmaus High School on Monday

3 hour delay anticipated for Emmaus High School on Monday

Local hotel group to build region's first dual branded Hilton Hotel.
69 News

Local hotel group to build region's first dual branded Hilton Hotel.

2nd fatal Lehigh Township crash victim ID'd
69 News

2nd fatal Lehigh Township crash victim ID'd

A Veterans Day homecoming at Ritter Elementary School

A Veterans Day homecoming at Ritter Elementary School

VIDEO: Partial roof collapse near Lehigh

VIDEO: Partial roof collapse near Lehigh

VIDEO: Special Veterans Day celebration at Ritter Elementary

VIDEO: Special Veterans Day celebration at Ritter Elementary

Partial roof collapse closes East Fourth Street in Bethlehem

Partial roof collapse closes East Fourth Street in Bethlehem

Train and Goo Goo Dolls set to headline Musikfest 2019

Train and Goo Goo Dolls set to headline Musikfest 2019

No property tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget

No property tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget

VIDEO: 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash

VIDEO: 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash

1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash

1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash

Bethlehem planners split on plan to turn a house into financial office

Bethlehem planners split on plan to turn a house into financial office

Students come together to present birthday gift to classmate

Students come together to present birthday gift to classmate

Foster kids in need of winter coats

Foster kids in need of winter coats

Lafayette College dorm plan gets preliminary approval

Lafayette College dorm plan gets preliminary approval

Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors

Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors

Behind the Ballot: Election Analysis

Behind the Ballot: Election Analysis

Sands patron finds lost wallet, keeps $2,000, police say
69 News

Sands patron finds lost wallet, keeps $2,000, police say

State parolee allegedly caught with stolen gun
69 News

State parolee allegedly caught with stolen gun

Coroner called to crash scene on Riverview Drive

Coroner called to crash scene on Riverview Drive

UGI to do roadwork November 8
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

UGI to do roadwork November 8

Vigil to be held at Lehigh University

Vigil to be held at Lehigh University

Communication Systems Inc. bought by KPI Holdings, Inc.

Communication Systems Inc. bought by KPI Holdings, Inc.

WFMZ, Salvation Army prepare for Coat Drive

WFMZ, Salvation Army prepare for Coat Drive

Dieruff High School to upgrade planetarium

Dieruff High School to upgrade planetarium

Allentown City Council designates $200K for building demolition
69 News

Allentown City Council designates $200K for building demolition

Easton planners grant preliminary approval for College Hill dorms
69 News

Easton planners grant preliminary approval for College Hill dorms

Bethlehem Council sets aside parking fine increases for now
FreeImages.com/Carol Shu

Bethlehem Council sets aside parking fine increases for now

Residents present sludge plant objections to DEP
69 News

Residents present sludge plant objections to DEP

ANIZDA approves project changes
69 News

ANIZDA approves project changes

Montgomery County man writes children's book to inspire others

Montgomery County man writes children's book to inspire others

VIDEO: Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week

VIDEO: Emmaus High School to be closed for rest of week

Possible gas leak forces evacuation of Hellertown strip mall

Possible gas leak forces evacuation of Hellertown strip mall

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Bethlehem

Scouts begin annual food drive

Scouts begin annual food drive

Special donation made to Bethlehem Fire Department

Special donation made to Bethlehem Fire Department

Furry Friends: Animals in Distress

Furry Friends: Animals in Distress

Easton School Board reviews elementary school classroom setup dates

Easton School Board reviews elementary school classroom setup dates

More animals found by Lehigh County Humane Society

More animals found by Lehigh County Humane Society