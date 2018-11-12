East Coast volunteers heading west to help with wildfires

On the East Coast, it's been a rough hurricane season and now the West Coast is being ravaged by wildfires.

"It's been a very active year with regards to emergencies," said AJ Suero, Communications Manager for the Red Cross.

The Lehigh Bucks Chapter of the American Red Cross has sent more than 100 volunteers to hurricanes alone. Two are now en route to California where several active wildfires continue to threaten lives and homes. Executive Director Peter Brown says this area is often called upon to help because it's not as prone to disasters like hurricanes and wildfires.

"I'm quite sure as that incident continues to expand, we'll be providing additional manpower," said Brown.

The wildfires present different challenges. Unlike storms, there's no radar to predict it.

"We're responding to the situation without having much time to prepare," said Suero.

The aftermath response is similar though. Affected Californians will first need shelter. Some drove down fire-lined highways to get out.

"The first thing we try to do is provide that sense of safety and security," said Brown.

Brown told 69 News that he expects some volunteers currently helping out in Florida will be headed for California too.

"They may be in Florida, be home for a few days, sort of reload, and refresh and then be headed out to California," said Brown.

You can donate to wildfire victims at the Red Cross website.