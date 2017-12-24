Lehigh Valley

Easton church gives hundreds of toys to children on Christmas Eve

Local church partners with Toys for Tots

Posted: Dec 24, 2017 03:12 PM EST

Updated: Dec 24, 2017 03:12 PM EST

EASTON, Pa. - The Greater Shiloh Church in Easton was transformed into a Toy Store Sunday morning.
"I'm just blessed that we got help," said Andrea Gibson from Wilson.

The church partnered with Toys for Tots to give away hundreds of gifts to area families in need of a little help this Christmas and Gibson's three young grandsons were among the kids who took home new toys.

"It makes me feel good because they're very happy and I like to see them happy," said Gibson.

The church was able to provide toys for more than 150 families, a huge relief for many.

"It's wonderful because it really puts the spirit in your heart," said Katina Wheeler from Easton.

It was not Shiloh Church's first year giving out toys but it was the first time the event was held on a Sunday after a service.

"It's the greatest joy there is to be able to love, to serve and to give to our community," said Phillip Davis, Senior Pastor of Shiloh Church.

Daivs says the giveaway was just as rewarding for his congregation as it was for the families receiving the toys.

"To encourage just real love and really what the Christmas season is all about," said Davis.

"Families, where there was stress and burden, wondering how gifts were going to appear on the Christmas holiday, there was just a sense of relief in the building today and that was pretty special," said Jason Vanderburg, Outreach Minister at Shiloh Church. 

It was a special morning filled with love and generosity, right in the heart of the season of giving.

