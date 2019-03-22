Easton family mourning loss of toddler killed in Ohio

EASTON, Pa. - An Easton family is mourning the loss of Kai’ja Derohn, a 2-year-old boy allegedly beaten to death by his mother’s boyfriend in Ohio.

Now, knowing they can't bring him back, they say all they want is to bring him home.

On Wednesday, friends and family released balloons in Derohn’s memory at a park in Easton near where his mother, Crystal Derohn, grew up.

Kai'ja was found unresponsive by his mother and her boyfriend, Antonio Hardeman, in their Canton, Ohio apartment over the weekend.

According to Cleveland's Newschannel 5, Hardeman became upset when the boy had an accident on the couch and beat him when his mother wasn't home. Hardeman called 911 to report that Kai'ja wasn't breathing and was later arrested.