Easton home involved in 2 shooting incidents in less than 3 weeks

EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are investigating a shooting on the city's south side for the second time in three weeks.

They say the most recent happened early Saturday morning resulting in one man being shot after a physical altercation.

Following the incident, investigators served a search warrant at a house looking for evidence related to the shooting.

What, if anything, they found is unknown at this point, but the residents of the home called the search unjust. However neighbors say the home has been a source of problems.

Allen Brown and his family, who live at at 145 West Nesquehoning Street, were forced out of their home Saturday after Easton's Codes Department declared their house "unfit for human occupancy."

Brown claims earlier in the day, Easton police intentionally caused excessive damage to his home during a search for evidence related to Saturday morning's shooting.

However, this is not the first time the home has been allegedly the center of a shooting or suspected illegal activity.

Police are still investigating a shooting from less than three weeks ago, where they believe the residents were targeted.

"You see two bullet holes right there. Look at the two bullet holes in the panel," Brown said.

A neighbor named Kenny who lives across the street says he heard ruckus around 4 a.m. Saturday coming from Brown's house.

"Then I walked out front and seen there was people up the street fighting and then five gunshots. One, two, like bang bang bang bang bang," he said.

All the residents of 145 West Nesquehoning Street were already outside when police arrived but investigators wanted to see if anyone else was still in the house.

"They ended up shooting out the windows. They ended up doing all this damage to my property," Brown said.

Police have yet to identify a suspect and say witnesses have not been cooperative.