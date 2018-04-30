Easton man charged in crack cocaine investigation

EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man is in jail after a drug raid early Monday morning.

David Williams, 46, was facing charges stemming from a crack cocaine investigation by the Easton Police Department.

Police went to his home on East Wilkes Barre Street around 6 a.m. Monday.

He was arrested on charges of delivery of crack cocaine and criminal use of a communication device.

Police said he's now facing additional charges of possession with intent to sell crack cocaine and marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams is in Northampton County Prison unable to post $100,000 bail.