Easton man charged with stealing car: 'I can't help it, I like cars'

EASTON, Pa. - A Northampton County man is facing charges after he admitted to stealing a car in Easton, police said.

Jahlil Brevard, 20, of Easton, is charged with receiving stolen property and driving with a suspended license.

Police said the car was reported stolen Thursday morning.

Wilson police responding to a disturbance on Fairview Avenue spotted the stolen car take off from the area around 1 p.m.

Police caught up to the vehicle and stopped it in the Marshalls parking lot on South 25th Street in Palmer Township, officials said.

Brevard was arrested and admitted to the theft, police said.

"I can't help it, I like cars. The car was running so I jumped in and took it," Brevard told police.

He was arraigned Thursday night and is being held in Northampton County Prison unable to post $5,000 bail.