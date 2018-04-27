Easton man charged with stealing car: 'I can't help it, I like cars'
EASTON, Pa. - A Northampton County man is facing charges after he admitted to stealing a car in Easton, police said.
Jahlil Brevard, 20, of Easton, is charged with receiving stolen property and driving with a suspended license.
Police said the car was reported stolen Thursday morning.
Wilson police responding to a disturbance on Fairview Avenue spotted the stolen car take off from the area around 1 p.m.
Police caught up to the vehicle and stopped it in the Marshalls parking lot on South 25th Street in Palmer Township, officials said.
Brevard was arrested and admitted to the theft, police said.
"I can't help it, I like cars. The car was running so I jumped in and took it," Brevard told police.
He was arraigned Thursday night and is being held in Northampton County Prison unable to post $5,000 bail.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Grand slam powers Pigs past RailRiders
The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, Roman Quinn defeat the RailRiders on Friday.Read More »
- Jim Thorpe community rallies behind Tyler Kowatch
- Lafayette College revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree
- Superintendent condemns administrator for argument with parent
- Police search for man charged in fatal Allentown shooting
- Police arrest armed, wanted man on Lehigh University campus
- Bethlehem man gets life in prison after opioid overdose death
Latest From The Newsroom
- Jim Thorpe community rallies behind Tyler Kowatch
- Analyst reacts to Berks County political shake up
- Lafayette College revokes Bill Cosby's honorary degree
- Updated South Heidelberg Township police chief resigns
- US Rep. Pat Meehan resigns following misconduct allegations
- Berks man inducted into Santa Claus Hall of Fame
- Humane Society seeking foster homes for sheltered kittens
- Pocono-based artist's work featured in New York penthouse
- Penn-Bernville students dance, twirl for good cause
- Drug take back program offers free Fightins tickets to fans