Easton man withdraws plea in attempted robbery case
Saheem Wright is headed to trial on April 29
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man accused of robbery has decided to take his chances with a jury.
Saheem Wright on Friday withdrew his guilty plea in connection to an attempted 2018 carjacking on Easton's South Side. The 26-year-old in January agreed to plead guilty to a single felony count of robbery. Prosecutors agreed to drop a felony count of conspiracy.
Wright was scheduled to be sentenced Friday by Northampton County Judge Craig Dally. Instead, he told the judge that he was hiring a private attorney and wanted his case heard by a jury. Wright had been represented by a public defender.
Dally set an April 29 trial date.
Wright, of Jackson Street, has been in custody since his arraignment on Aug. 8, 2018, and remains in Northampton County Prison.
Easton police arrested Wright in connection to a robbery attempt behind the King Mart on Aug. 7.
The 28-year-old victim flagged down a police officer in the 100 block of Holt Street to report he had been assaulted inside his car behind the grocery store in the 100 block of West St. Joseph Street.
He told police that a man appeared on the driver’s side of the car and lifted his shirt to flash a semiautomatic handgun. A second man reportedly opened the passenger door and tried to take the keys. Police said there was a passenger sitting in the front seat.
The man on the passenger side of the car allegedly punched the victim in the jaw and said, “What you got?” according to court records. The victim told police that he managed to drive away after his assailant slid out of the car. The passenger shortly thereafter also got out of the car and left, according to police.
Not long after the victim provided police with a description of the would-be robbers, an officer tried to stop two men matching the descriptions in the 100 block of West Nesquehoning Street, which was near the attempted robbery. The officer said one man ran from the area and appeared to be holding something in his waistband under his shirt, according to records.
Police detained the second man identified as Wright.
While police were in the 100 block of West Nesquehoning Street, the passenger arrived and identified for authorities Wright and the other man as the robbers. The victim later identified Wright in a photo lineup as his assailant. Police issued an arrest warrant for Wright. A second name had been redacted from the criminal complaint.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley auto show
The Lehigh Valley Auto Show started earlier this week and runs through this weekend.Read More »
- Crews battle Northampton County barn fire
- Cupcake wars benefit local project
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Upper Saucon supervisors to hear plans for proposed development along Route 309
Latest From The Newsroom
- Cupcake wars benefit local project
- Updated Crews battle Northampton County barn fire
- HBA Restoring Hope Foundation looks ahead to 9th build
- Lehigh Valley Auto Show offers chance to take car out for virtual spin
- Toomey issues statement on fentanyl
- The first weekend of spring starts cool but ends mild with perhaps a light show in between
- Lehigh University students sound off on free speech rights
- New Love of cars brings returning dealerships back to Lehigh Valley auto show
- Money Matters: Things worth paying more for
- History's Headlines: Martin Tower to come a tumblin' down