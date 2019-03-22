Easton man withdraws plea in attempted robbery case

EASTON, Pa. - An Easton man accused of robbery has decided to take his chances with a jury.

Saheem Wright on Friday withdrew his guilty plea in connection to an attempted 2018 carjacking on Easton's South Side. The 26-year-old in January agreed to plead guilty to a single felony count of robbery. Prosecutors agreed to drop a felony count of conspiracy.

Wright was scheduled to be sentenced Friday by Northampton County Judge Craig Dally. Instead, he told the judge that he was hiring a private attorney and wanted his case heard by a jury. Wright had been represented by a public defender.

Dally set an April 29 trial date.

Wright, of Jackson Street, has been in custody since his arraignment on Aug. 8, 2018, and remains in Northampton County Prison.

Easton police arrested Wright in connection to a robbery attempt behind the King Mart on Aug. 7.

The 28-year-old victim flagged down a police officer in the 100 block of Holt Street to report he had been assaulted inside his car behind the grocery store in the 100 block of West St. Joseph Street.

He told police that a man appeared on the driver’s side of the car and lifted his shirt to flash a semiautomatic handgun. A second man reportedly opened the passenger door and tried to take the keys. Police said there was a passenger sitting in the front seat.

The man on the passenger side of the car allegedly punched the victim in the jaw and said, “What you got?” according to court records. The victim told police that he managed to drive away after his assailant slid out of the car. The passenger shortly thereafter also got out of the car and left, according to police.

Not long after the victim provided police with a description of the would-be robbers, an officer tried to stop two men matching the descriptions in the 100 block of West Nesquehoning Street, which was near the attempted robbery. The officer said one man ran from the area and appeared to be holding something in his waistband under his shirt, according to records.

Police detained the second man identified as Wright.

While police were in the 100 block of West Nesquehoning Street, the passenger arrived and identified for authorities Wright and the other man as the robbers. The victim later identified Wright in a photo lineup as his assailant. Police issued an arrest warrant for Wright. A second name had been redacted from the criminal complaint.