Easton planners grant preliminary approval for College Hill dorms

EASTON, Pa. - Easton city planners reviewed plans for a controversial student housing project on College Hill on Wednesday night and narrowly voted to grant the project preliminary conditional approval. The approval didn’t come without some discussion, with both council members and residents expressing concerns about student parking in the area.

The student housing project, which would bring at least three mixed-use buildings to an area once designed to serve as a buffer between Lafayette College and College Hill residents, has drawn a considerable amount of controversy. Many College Hill residents have spoken out against the project, with some even filing a lawsuit against the City of Easton in protest to changes to the city’s zoning ordinance that made it easier for Lafayette College to move forward with the project.

Planners looked to iron out concerns about parking at the potential residence hall complex, with residents concerned about added traffic that could result from student parking along McCartney Street, where two of the proposed dormitory buildings would be located.

College Hill resident Curt Ehly warned planners that there is already a significant amount of traffic in College Hill as it is. He said that even allowing students to park on McCartney Street would create a chaotic situation on College Hill streets.

“We’ve got an enormous amount of traffic now in College Hill,” he said. “I’m very concerned, I’m truly absolutely positively concerned about the density of cars, of people, traffic and the issues that that’s going to provide.”

“The intense amount of traffic and the turnover of traffic that’s going to occur there by allowing those students to park for three hours in that area, I just think is problematic,” he added.

Representatives from Lafayette College confirmed Wednesday that College Hill dorm residents will be required to park at the school’s Bushkill Commons parking lot.

Roger Demareski, Lafayette College’s vice president of finance & administration, said that students without a residential parking permit would only be permitted to park on a city street — including McCartney Street — for a maximum of three hours, per an ordinance the city passed in the spring.

“It prohibits anyone from parking on a city street without an RPP for any more than three hours. So that eliminates some from just camping out all day,” he said. “We will pay for a city employee, another parking official, to enforce that on College Hill.”

Demareski added that the school will be alerted when any student receives a municipal parking ticket. He said students who live in the residence halls on McCartney Street will not be permitted to park on the street, which signaled good news to some College Hill residents.

“For the privilege of the students living in the McCartney residence, the project that’s before you, they will be assigned in that lot, and for that privilege, they will not be allowed to park on the street.”

The preliminary approval comes along with a series of conditions that Lafayette College must meet to continue moving forward. Before they are able to officially begin work at the site, they must receive final approval from the city.

The vote to grant preliminary conditional approval was not unanimous, as planning commission members Robert Sun and Jamie Kulick voted against the motion.