Easton Police execute narcotics search warrant
EASTON, Pa. - Easton Police and special response units executed a narcotics search warrant in Easton on Thursday.
The search warrant was executed at 126 N 11th Street on the second floor, according to a release from the Easton Police Department.
Police say the investigation was prompted by neighbor complaints of drug activity in the area.
According to the release, the investigation showed that other dealers were using the residence for drug sales.
Easton Police already possessed an arrest warrant for Latrice Christmas, 49, who is facing charges of delivery of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) and criminal use of a communication facility. She was arrested during the search and will be arraigned later on Thursday.
Police are searching for Shawn Wright, 34, who has two arrest warrants for delivery of controlled substance (heroin) and criminal use of a communication facility.
Anyone with information relating to Wright's location is asked to contact Det. Jamie Luise at 610-250-2283 or the anonymous tip line at 610-250-6635.
