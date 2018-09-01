Easton police investigate a report of shots fired

EASTON, Pa. - Easton police responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday morning, according to Northampton County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the incident, which was called in at 4:20 a.m., occurred at the 100 block of Nesquehoning Street.

A 69 News photographer at the scene said the block was shut down while police investigate, and at least one person was taken into custody.

A neighbor at the scene told 69 News he heard five gunshots around 4:30 a.m.

Police arrived and told residents to stay in their houses, the neighbor said.

Police sent a Nixle alert around 10:00 a.m. saying the area is clear, but are advising the public to stay away while officials process the scene.

