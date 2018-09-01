Lehigh Valley

Easton police investigate a report of shots fired

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 05:53 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 10:55 AM EDT

Easton police investigate a report of shots fired

EASTON, Pa. - Easton police responded to a report of shots fired early Saturday morning, according to Northampton County dispatchers.

Dispatchers said the incident, which was called in at 4:20 a.m., occurred at the 100 block of Nesquehoning Street.

A 69 News photographer at the scene said the block was shut down while police investigate, and at least one person was taken into custody.

A neighbor at the scene told 69 News he heard five gunshots around 4:30 a.m. 

Police arrived and told residents to stay in their houses, the neighbor said.

Police sent a Nixle alert around 10:00 a.m. saying the area is clear, but are advising the public to stay away while officials process the scene.

Stay with 69 News and wfmz.com for further details.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

WEATHER ALERTS

FLW: Schuylkill

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

10:58 AM

  • E 8 mph
  • 23°
  • 71%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

LVPC discusses state solar plan

LVPC discusses state solar plan

Easton student athletes read to elementary kids

Easton student athletes read to elementary kids

Former Allentown mayor seeks to remain free on bail during appeal
69 News

Former Allentown mayor seeks to remain free on bail during appeal

Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in Lehigh Valley

Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in Lehigh Valley

VIDEO: Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in the Lehigh Valley

VIDEO: Doctors see increase of Lyme disease cases in the Lehigh Valley

Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Twp. responds

Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Twp. responds

City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School

City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School

VIDEO: City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School

VIDEO: City Center Allentown partners with Central Elementary School

VIDEO: Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Township responds

VIDEO: Allentown NAACP issues travel advisory, South Whitehall Township responds

5,000 people sign online petition asking for resignation of U.S. Bishops

5,000 people sign online petition asking for resignation of U.S. Bishops

VIDEO: Catholics sign online petition asking for resignation of U.S. Bishops

VIDEO: Catholics sign online petition asking for resignation of U.S. Bishops

Allentown Fair holds Military Day for veterans

Allentown Fair holds Military Day for veterans

VIDEO: Veterans celebrate Military Day at Allentown Fair

VIDEO: Veterans celebrate Military Day at Allentown Fair

Salvation Army Children's Services to start therapy program

Salvation Army Children's Services to start therapy program

South Whitehall Township responds to NAACP travel advisory
69 News

South Whitehall Township responds to NAACP travel advisory

Easton Police execute narcotics search warrant

Easton Police execute narcotics search warrant

Tractor trailer operator struck outside vehicle on Route 33
69 News

Tractor trailer operator struck outside vehicle on Route 33

Investigation tabled for 2 suspicious Easton fires
69 News

Investigation tabled for 2 suspicious Easton fires

NAACP issues travel advisory for South Whitehall, Dorney Park after police shooting
69 News

NAACP issues travel advisory for South Whitehall, Dorney Park after police shooting

Police: Arrowhead hunter actually alleged burglar

Police: Arrowhead hunter actually alleged burglar

Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley offers support, resources for families

Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley offers support, resources for families

Local students organize event to honor veterans

Local students organize event to honor veterans

Alleged Martin Tower scavengers charged with burglary

Alleged Martin Tower scavengers charged with burglary

Man wanted on parole violation nabbed allegedly swiping iPhone
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Man wanted on parole violation nabbed allegedly swiping iPhone

Allentown man charged after alleged scuffle with police

Allentown man charged after alleged scuffle with police

Bethlehem Financing plan for golf course improvements moves forward

Bethlehem Financing plan for golf course improvements moves forward

Pigs fall short in Pawtucket

Pigs fall short in Pawtucket

Whitehall man pays tribute to Sen. John McCain with song

Whitehall man pays tribute to Sen. John McCain with song

DeSales to change building names after grand jury report

DeSales to change building names after grand jury report

3D printer pointing the way to innovation at local hospital

3D printer pointing the way to innovation at local hospital

VIDEO: 3D printer pointing the way to innovation at local hospital

VIDEO: 3D printer pointing the way to innovation at local hospital

Allentown Fire Department holds demonstrations for city officials

Allentown Fire Department holds demonstrations for city officials

VIDEO: Allentown Fire Department holds demonstrations for city officials

VIDEO: Allentown Fire Department holds demonstrations for city officials

Rodale Institute cancels annual apple fest
69 News

Rodale Institute cancels annual apple fest

Heat helps Lehigh County farmers after rainy summer

Heat helps Lehigh County farmers after rainy summer

VIDEO Late heat helps Lehigh County farmers after rainy summer

VIDEO Late heat helps Lehigh County farmers after rainy summer

Furry Friends

Furry Friends

VIDEO: Allentown Fair features 'Farm to Table' cooking series

VIDEO: Allentown Fair features 'Farm to Table' cooking series

Allentown Fair features 'Farm to Table' cooking series

Allentown Fair features 'Farm to Table' cooking series

Woman allegedly punches daughter, bites men who intervene
69 News

Woman allegedly punches daughter, bites men who intervene

Florida diocese removes priest under investigation in Berks
69 News

Florida diocese removes priest under investigation in Berks

Man charged after trying to attack Easton police with flammable devices, machete
LehighValleyLive.com

Man charged after trying to attack Easton police with flammable devices, machete

Founder of #MeToo movement to speak at Lafayette College
Alex J. Udowenko via CNN

Founder of #MeToo movement to speak at Lafayette College

Schools dismiss early due to extreme heat

Schools dismiss early due to extreme heat

State police, divers investigate car found in Delaware River
69 News

State police, divers investigate car found in Delaware River

Bethlehem man dies from hyperthermia

Bethlehem man dies from hyperthermia

Police: Phony cop tries to make traffic stop in Lehigh County

Police: Phony cop tries to make traffic stop in Lehigh County

166th Allentown Fair underway

166th Allentown Fair underway

Palmer supervisors give nod to assisted living facility
69 News

Palmer supervisors give nod to assisted living facility

Hanover Twp. to advertise proposed fireworks ordinances

Hanover Twp. to advertise proposed fireworks ordinances