Easton police investigate shots fired incident near Saturday's shooting scene

EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are investigating after more gunfire broke out Sunday morning, just blocks away from where a man was shot on Saturday.

The shots were reported just after 1 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of West Berwick Street, according to a Northampton County 911 calls report.

The incident happened on the city's south side, and close to where a 34-year-old was shot early Saturday morning.

The 34-year-old man was shot in the 100 block of West Nesquehoning Street after a fight that involved several people. At last check, the victim was in stable condition.

Police have not said whether the incidents are related.