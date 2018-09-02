Easton residents near scene of shooting react to police activity
EASTON, Pa. - The search is on in Easton for a gunman who opened fire in a south side neighborhood early Saturday, hitting one person.
It's believed the shooting escalated from a fight and it brought out police in SWAT gear, armed with assault rifles.
A neighbor named Kenny who lives on the 100 block of West Nesquehoning Street says he heard ruckus around 4 a.m. coming from a house across the street.
"Then I walked out front and seen there was people up the street fighting and then five gunshots. One, two, like bang bang bang bang bang," he said.
Not too long after Easton police responded.
"Next thing you know we're all being taken in handcuffs," said Allen Brown who lives at 145 West Nesquehoning Street.
All the residents of 145 West Nesquehoning Street were already outside but police wanted to see if anyone else was still in the house.
"They ended up shooting out the windows. They ended up doing all this damage to my property," Brown said.
Police say multiple people fought which led to a 34-year-old man being shot.
Investigators say the victim fled the scene but was found in the 500 block of Centre Street.
In search of more evidence, police searched 145 West Nesquehoning Street.
"They said they had a body warrant. OK you had a body warrant. Who the hell is going to be hiding underneath the China cabinet? Who the hell's going to be hiding underneath the wall unit for the TV?" Brown asked.
Now this is the second incident that police say happened on this block in the last three weeks.
Coming up on 69 News at 10, the residents of the home told us more about the previous incident at their house and showed us the damage they say police caused Saturday, which they called unjust.
