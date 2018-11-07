Easton School Board reviews elementary school classroom setup dates
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School District's buildings and grounds committee announced the dates when Forks and Palmer elementary schools teachers will set up their classrooms next year during its Tuesday meeting.
The setup will be after the completion of Forks renovations and the start of construction for the new Palmer Elementary School.
District officials said Forks teachers would be setting up their classrooms on Jan. 2 following the holiday break, with classes resuming the next day. The roof and heating and air conditioning improvements at the school, located on Richmond Avenue in the township, are expected to cost $5.5 million.
Palmer Elementary teachers have tentatively been scheduled to set up their temporary classrooms at the Easton Area Middle School located on Echo Trail on Tuesday, Feb. 19, the day after President's Day.
District business manager Mike Simonetta cautioned the move-in dates may change depending upon weather conditions at the time.
Director of elementary schools teaching and learning, Tracy Piazza noted visitation days at the middle school for temporarily relocated Palmer Elementary students will take place Nov. 28-30 with student grades being grouped for the visitations.
She added the district will be hosting a visitation night for Palmer parents on Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the middle school.
She commented the visitations are designed to promote both student and parent familiarity with their new, although temporary, classrooms at the middle school.
In addition, a re-dedication for the recently renovated Tracy Elementary school completed prior to the beginning of the current school year will be held on Friday, Nov. 16 at 5:30 p.m.
