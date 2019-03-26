Easton School District, Lafayette College among recipients of grants in Northampton County

69 News

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Pa. - State Sen. Lisa Boscola announced state funding Tuesday totaling over $4 million for seven projects in Northampton County.

The state funds, approved by the Commonwealth Finance Authority (CFA), are for investment in the following projects:

New England Hydropower Company LLC ($1,418,466-Alternative and Clean Energy Program) for the construction of a new 520 kW zero emissions hydro facility adjacent to Lock 47 in Hugh Moore Park in Easton;

Easton Area School District ($1,386,747-Alternative and Clean Energy Program) for the construction of a high-performance building located in Palmer Township;

Lafayette College ($1,000, 000-Multimodal Transportation Fund) for Phase 2 of the Easton Pedestrian Safety Project;

Transportation Fund) for Phase 2 of the Easton Pedestrian Safety Project; Northampton County ($225, 000-Mulitmodal Transportation Fund) for its Streetscape Improvement Project;

Transportation Fund) for its Improvement Project; Lower Saucon Township ($85,000-Monroe County Local Share Account) for its Seidersville Hall Remodel project;

Township ($85,000-Monroe County Local Share Account) for its Hall Remodel project; Freemansburg Borough ($60, 000-Monore County Local Share Account) for its Community Trail Maintenance Program;

Borough ($60, County Local Share Account) for its Community Trail Maintenance Program; Northampton Borough ($45,000-Monroe County Local Share Account) for its Pavilion at Pool project.

“I’m pleased to announce the approval of these state funds allocated to help expedite important projects that will improve the quality of life, increase community safety and enhance our environment,” Boscola said.

“I will continue to seek state funding and resources for local efforts aimed at making our community a better place to live and work. All seven of these grants will help fund and advance worthwhile local projects.”

The Alternative and Clean Energy Program provides financial assistance that can be used for the utilization, development and construction of alternative and clean energy projects in the state.

The Multimodal Transportation Fund provides grants that may be used for the development, rehabilitation and enhancement of transportation assets to existing communities, streetscape, lighting, sidewalk enhancement, pedestrian safety, connectivity of transportation assets and transit-oriented development.